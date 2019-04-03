Jim Ross Officially Signs With All Elite Wrestling

WWE Hall of Famer and iconic wrestling commentator Jim Ross officially signed with All Elite Wrestling this week, according to a press release from AEW on Wednesday.

“Effective immediately, Ross will take on the role as Senior Advisor in what is the most lucrative deal in pro wrestling commentary history,” AEW wrote in the release, adding that the contract is currently set for three years.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Ross will first appear in AEW at their first event, Double or Nothing, on May 25 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The release stated that, along with commentary, Ross will “work closely with the senior leaders at AEW on their roadmap to shift and reinvent the wrestling landscape.”

“I’m moving on in a very positive way to this timely opportunity to be on the ground flor of one of the most exciting moments in the history of pro wrestling,” Ross said in the release. “I’ve known Tony, Cody (Rhodes), The Young Bucks and Kenny (Omega) for a long time, and I know they’re going to change the world of pro wrestling. Their roster is already packed with top-level talent and up-and-comers. They’ve got a huge show coming up in May. They’ve brought in game-changing partners like KultureCity. And they’ve got an all-inclusive, welcoming culture like I’ve never seen before. I’m ready to change the world with them.”

“I’ve been part of the wrestling community since I was 7 years old, and there’s no greater thrill than welcoming the voice that I grew up with, Jim Ross, to our AEW family,” AEW president Tony Khan said in the release. “We all share a common goal to make this the true golden age, to make this the greatest time ever to be a professional wrestling fan. And, as a business, we also seek to make this a new golden age for the performers and our staff members. Our entire team is thrilled to have Jim onboard and we can’t wait to shake things up together.”

Along with the release, AEW introduced Ross on their Road to Double or Nothing YouTube series, showing Cody Rhodes and Michael Cuellari meeting Ross at his home at Oklahoma. The episode closed out with someone off-camera asking Rhodes why he’s “so set on Jim Ross?”

“Because he’s Jim f—ing Ross,” Rhodes responded.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk about that Avengers: Endgame trailer, The Walking Dead and more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!