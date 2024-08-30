Jim Ross Warns AEW Not to Rush Ricochet: “Let’s Let [Him] Get Over”

Ricochet is All Elite. The high-flyer made his long-awaited AEW debut earlier this month at AEW ALL IN: London, competing as a surprise entrant in the Casino Gauntlet Match. While he did not end up victorious, Ricochet remained one of the pay-per-view’s biggest talking points and ended up being a centerpiece for the first AEW Dynamite following the show. There, Ricochet defeated Kyle Fletcher in an acrobatic affair. After the bell, AEW International Champion Will Ospreay stood on the ramp ready to confront his former rival but was attacked by upcoming AEW All Out challenger Pac before he could get a word in.

Jim Ross Warns AEW Not to Rush Ricochet

Jim Ross hopes All Elite Wrestling takes its time with its newest acquisition.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Speaking on his Grilling JR podcast, the WWE Hall of Famer and current AEW commentator urged AEW to be patient with Ricochet, noting he needs time to “differentiate” himself from the roster.

“I think the thing that we have to be cautious about is not rushing his progress,” Ross said. “I think because so many guys in AEW are athletic to the level of doing amazing spots that it takes time to differentiate yourself from those guys.”

Ricochet made a name for himself on the independent circuit in the mid-2010s thanks to his one-of-one in-ring style. The only other wrestler that came close to his move-set at the time was Will Ospreay, which led to those two having a series of instant classics in 2016 and 2017.

While Ricochet remains unique, the AEW roster has talent like Sammy Guevara, Hologram, Kyle Fletcher, Pac and others with similar high-flying styles.

“To some wrestling fans, say casual, a spots a spot. The hardcores, they remember the last time they did it and what it’s called originally, and it’s got a new name, so all those holds and those finishes have backstories,” Ross continued. “Which is fine, but if that’s the case, and we can agree on that, then hopefully AEW will not rush Ricochet because he’s not over right now.”

Ross believes Ricochet accomplished his short-term goal of having a successful surprise debut but now needs time to marinate in order to figure out his long-term place amongst the roster. AEW already seems to be doing that, as the inevitable Ospreay clash was teased but not acted upon just yet.

“People love to see him. It was a surprise, and I said it many times here on the show, wrestling fans love new and love to be surprised, and Ricochet checked both of those boxes at Wembley, but let’s let it get over,” Ross added. “I love the kid. He’s so athletic, but let him establish some of his offense. Let’s watch him sell, the fundamental stuff, and see where it takes us.”