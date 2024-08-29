AEW’s Ricochet Wins Dynamite Debut, Will Ospreay Teases Epic Showdown

After an exciting AEW debut at All In, Ricochet made his eagerly awaited TV debut on tonight’s Dynamite. Meeting him in the ring for that debut was Kyle Fletcher, and the two put on a thrilling match that showcased their skill-sets. Ricochet got off to a hot start but Fletcher showed and proved why he’s so highly regarded in AEW and Ring of Honor, and he had AEW’s newest signing on the ropes for quite a while. Ricochet was able to turn things around and get the win in his debut soon after though, and that’s when he was confronted by his longtime friend Will Ospreay, a match many have wanted to see in an AEW ring. PAC had to crash the reunion though, as he will meet Ospreay at All Out.

A Dynamite Debut

Ricochet and Fletcher shoved each other and then Fletcher knocked Ricochet down but Ricochet got to his feet immediately. Ricochet landed on his feet again and then put on a display of acrobatic prowess that kept Fletcher on his heels and off his feet. Fletcher got to the outside and then knocked Ricochet out as well before connecting with a big boot to the face that sent Ricochet over the barricade.

Fletcher tried to do it again but Ricochet hit a huge Meteora off the barricade and slammed Fletcher to the floor. Ricochet then rolled Fletcher back in the ring and brought him down to the mat before going for a cover, but Ricochet kicked out before the one count even hit. Fletcher brought down Ricochet again and took a minute to taunt the crowd before connecting with a loud chop to Ricochet’s chest.

Fletcher got Ricochet in the corner and hit another chop, and then slammed Ricochet into the turnbuckle, sending him to the mat. Fletcher went for a punch but Ricochet countered with a kick to the leg but Fletcher reversed that into a slam face first to the mat. Ricochet kicked out of the cover and then Fletcher brought him up top, but Ricochet knocked him down with a headset. Ricochet then hit a huge springboard clothesline, knocking Fletcher to the mat.

Ricochet delivered a quick combo and then hit the springboard back elbow, knocking Fletcher into the turnbuckle. Another strike led to a enziguri and then Ricochet hit a northern lights duplex and an impressive slam to the mat. Ricochet hit a shooting star press into a cover, but Fletcher kicked out before two. Ricochet his huge chop and followed with two more chops and a lariat, but Fletcher wiped Ricochet out with a lariat of his own, though didn’t go for a pin.

A Thrilling Reunion

Fletcher instead hit a elbow shot only to get knocked away with a dropkick. Ricochet then saw Fletcher on the floor and dove out and to knock him into the barricade. Ricochet went up top with Ricochet on the mat, but Fletcher got his boots up and kicked Ricochet to the corner. A bit slam followed into a cover, but Ricochet kicked out. Fletcher hit the knee strike and then delivered two vicious kicks, but Ricochet landed on his feet and hit some kicks of his own. Ricochet picked up Fletcher and hit the Death Valley Driver. Ricochet went for the pin but Fletcher kicked out at two. Ricochet then hit the Vertigo and got the pin and the win, winning his Dynamite debut.

As Ricochet celebrated, Will Osprey came out to address his friend, but got obliterated by PAC on the ramp. PAC Then told Osprey to not forget abut him, but then addressed Ricochet. He welcomed Ricochet to AEW, and then told him to get to the back of the line like everyone else. PAC grabbed Osprey and said, “This one here belongs to me.” Ricochet then checked on Osprey, and a match between the two can’t be too much further away.

AEW All Out Current Card

AEW International Championship Match: Will Ospreay (C) vs. PAC

CMLL Women’s Championship Chicago Street Fight: Willow Nightingale (C) vs. Kris Statlander

Cage Match: Swerve Strickland vs. Hangman Adam Page

AEW All Out streams live on Pay-Per-View on Saturday, September 7th at 8 PM EST.

