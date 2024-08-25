Ricochet Makes AEW Debut at All In: London

One of the most phenomenal athletes in all of professional wrestling is now All Elite. The high-flying Trevor Mann, better known as Ricochet, spent the last several years as a fan-favorite in WWE with an frustratingly low ceiling from the company’s creative team. No matter how great he’s been in the ring, Ricochet never got the real star push from WWE. Earlier this year, he left the company, and he has since taken his talents to AEW.

There have been rumors and reports about Ricochet joining AEW since even before he officially left WWE. On Sunday afternoon at All In, those conversations became truth when Ricochet ran out as part of the 21-man Casino Gauntlet Match, which gave the winner a shot at the AEW World Championship. Within minutes of Ricochet trotting down the runway and confront “Hangman” Adam Page face-to-face, AEW CEO Tony Khan had already taken to social media to share the infamous All Elite graphic and welcome Ricochet to the company.

Welcome to AEW!



Thank you all watching #AEWAllIn right NOW!

Ricochet didn’t win the match (Christian Cage ultimately took the title shot), but he is set up for all sorts of great feuds in AEW. As a high-flyer, he’s already in a great position with several other key athletes on the roster. He’s also got some real history with many of the company’s stars.

Through Lucha Underground, before he was in WWE, Ricochet worked opposite and alongside current AEW names like Penta, Rey Fenix, and AEW World Champion Swerve Strickland. He also shares connections to many through his time in WWE. Malakai Black, formerly known as Alistair Black in WWE, was Ricochet’s tag team partner when they came up onto the main WWE roster.

There’s also Will Ospreay, who has a ton of personal history with Ricochet, and has already spoken about working together in AEW.

