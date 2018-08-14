Natalya Reacts to Love and Support From Wrestling World After Jim Neidhart’s Passing

On Monday the wrestling world froze after the news of Jim “The Anvil” Neidhart’” passing began to circulate. His ideas summoned a flood of thoughtful messages from wrestling legends and Neidhart’s daughter and WWE Superstar Natalya appreciate every one of them.
“My dad adored you….he couldn’t say a bad thing about you, Ric. We tried to work together but we couldn’t. Neidhart’s don’t woooo…” she wrote to Ric Flair.
“My dad loved you so much @brethart. He always had your back,” replied Nattie to Bret Hart.
“Thank you for being so kind to my dad before he passed away. Working out with him and making time for him made him feel appreciated and important. I know he cherished those times…,” she said to Hulk Hogan.
“Everyone just loved my dad… he was everyone’s friend. I think what I loved the most about my dad was how loyal he was. And how cool he was,” she wrote back to fellow wrestling lifer, Cody Rhodes.
Natalya obviously missed Monday’s episode of Raw, but before the show aired she penned her response to her father’s death.
“I can’t put into words how hard it is going to be for myself and our family to have to say goodbye to my dad,” Neidhart said. “He meant the world to us, and nothing will ever replace the special times we shared together as a family. My dad was always a fighter and an incredibly special person,” she posted to Twitter.
Neidhart’s death came after a fall in his Florida home. Reports say a seizure caused the fall that lead an impact leaving a four-inch gash on his head. Neidhart was 63.
Early Monday morning speculative reports appeared to break the news of Neidhart’s passing, and soon after WWE confirmed his death with the following statement:
WWE is saddened to learn that Jim “The Anvil” Neidhart passed away.
Best known as the powerhouse of the legendary Hart Foundation tag team with his brother-in-law, Bret “Hit Man” Hart, Jim Neidhart was also the father of current WWE Superstar Natalya.
Neidhart began his ring career after playing professional football with the Oakland Raiders and Dallas Cowboys. He was trained by WWE Hall of Famer Stu Hart in the infamous Hart Dungeon in Calgary, Alberta, Canada, and earned his ring nickname, The Anvil, after winning an anvil throwing contest.
Neidhart married Stu’s daughter, Ellie, to become a member of the legendary Hart Family before making the move to WWE along with Bret “Hit Man” Hart, Dynamite Kid and Davey Boy Smith when WWE purchased Stu Hart’s Calgary Stampede Wrestling.
Initially, Neidhart and Hart were managed by Jimmy Hart as The Hart Foundation and went on to win two WWE World Tag Team Championships.
After several years of teaming with Bret’s younger brother, Owen Hart, and some singles competition, The Hart Foundation was re-formed in controversial fashion in 1997. Consisting of Neidhart, Bret, Owen, Smith and Brian Pillman, the pro-Canadian faction stirred United States crowds into a frenzy with their anti-American sermons.
Neidhart last competed in WWE in 1997 but his legacy lives on today through his daughter, Natalya, who displays her father’s signature charisma and toughness every time she steps in the ring.
WWE extends its condolences to Neidhart’s family, friends and fans