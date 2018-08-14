Natalya Reacts to Love and Support From Wrestling World After Jim Neidhart’s Passing

On Monday the wrestling world froze after the news of Jim “The Anvil” Neidhart’” passing began to circulate. His ideas summoned a flood of thoughtful messages from wrestling legends and Neidhart’s daughter and WWE Superstar Natalya appreciate every one of them.

“My dad adored you….he couldn’t say a bad thing about you, Ric. We tried to work together but we couldn’t. Neidhart’s don’t woooo…” she wrote to Ric Flair.

“My dad loved you so much @brethart. He always had your back,” replied Nattie to Bret Hart.

“Thank you for being so kind to my dad before he passed away. Working out with him and making time for him made him feel appreciated and important. I know he cherished those times…,” she said to Hulk Hogan.

“Everyone just loved my dad… he was everyone’s friend. I think what I loved the most about my dad was how loyal he was. And how cool he was,” she wrote back to fellow wrestling lifer, Cody Rhodes.

Natalya obviously missed Monday’s episode of Raw, but before the show aired she penned her response to her father’s death.

“I can’t put into words how hard it is going to be for myself and our family to have to say goodbye to my dad,” Neidhart said. “He meant the world to us, and nothing will ever replace the special times we shared together as a family. My dad was always a fighter and an incredibly special person,” she posted to Twitter.

Neidhart’s death came after a fall in his Florida home. Reports say a seizure caused the fall that lead an impact leaving a four-inch gash on his head. Neidhart was 63.

Early Monday morning speculative reports appeared to break the news of Neidhart’s passing, and soon after WWE confirmed his death with the following statement: