Bret Hart Says Goodbye to Jim ‘The Anvil’ Neidhart

News of Jim “The Anvil” Neidhart’s passing froze the wrestling community on Monday. As social media flooded with thoughtful messages, it was Bret Hart,The Anvil’s partner and real-life brother-in-law, who posted the most poignant tribute.

“Stunned and saddened. I just don’t have the words right now,” wrote The Hitman.

Hart and Neidhart played necessary roles in each other’s success in professional wrestling. In 1985 the pair of grapplers started The Hart Foundation alongside Jimmy Hart. The upstart faction would go on to win a pair of WWE Tag Team Championships before it was used to launch Hart into singles stardom.

While Hart went on to become Intercontinental and eventually WWE Champion, Neidhart would pair up with Owen Hart. However, by 1997, WWE elected to reform the Hart Foundation, this time adding the likes of Brian Pillman and The British Bulldog. With Neidhart’s passing, Bret Hart remains the only member of the Attitude Era Hart Foundation that is still alive.

