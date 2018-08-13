Details on Jim ‘The Anvil’ Neidhart’s Cause of Death

As the news of Jim “The Anvil” Neidhart’s death has the wrestling world reeling, details of what caused his death have surfaced.

According to TMZ, Neidhart fell in a Florida home early Monday morning. Per the Pasco County Sheriff’s Department, TMZ reports that Neidhart’s fall impacted his head, leading to seizures and convulsions.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Preliminary information indicates that [Neidhart] fell at home, hit his head, and succumbed to his injury.

“No foul play suspected. No additional information to release at this time.”

In the wake of the WWE legend’s passing, social media has flooded with thoughtful tributes from fans and wrestlers alike. Neidhart officially retired from wrestling in 2013, however, he had not been regularly wrestling for several years.

Neidhart will be best remembered as the cackling mountain of muscle that propped up the Hart Foundation in the late 1980s and mid-1990s. Neidhart is survived by his wife and three daughters, one of which being WWE Superstar Natalya.

WWE released the following statement: