Details on Jim ‘The Anvil’ Neidhart’s Cause of Death

As the news of Jim “The Anvil” Neidhart’s death has the wrestling world reeling, details of what caused his death have surfaced.
According to TMZ, Neidhart fell in a Florida home early Monday morning. Per the Pasco County Sheriff’s Department, TMZ reports that Neidhart’s fall impacted his head, leading to seizures and convulsions.
Videos by ComicBook.com
“Preliminary information indicates that [Neidhart] fell at home, hit his head, and succumbed to his injury.
“No foul play suspected. No additional information to release at this time.”
In the wake of the WWE legend’s passing, social media has flooded with thoughtful tributes from fans and wrestlers alike. Neidhart officially retired from wrestling in 2013, however, he had not been regularly wrestling for several years.
Neidhart will be best remembered as the cackling mountain of muscle that propped up the Hart Foundation in the late 1980s and mid-1990s. Neidhart is survived by his wife and three daughters, one of which being WWE Superstar Natalya.
WWE released the following statement:
WWE is saddened to learn that Jim “The Anvil” Neidhart passed away.
Best known as the powerhouse of the legendary Hart Foundation tag team with his brother-in-law, Bret “Hit Man” Hart, Jim Neidhart was also the father of current WWE Superstar Natalya.
Neidhart began his ring career after playing professional football with the Oakland Raiders and Dallas Cowboys. He was trained by WWE Hall of Famer Stu Hart in the infamous Hart Dungeon in Calgary, Alberta, Canada, and earned his ring nickname, The Anvil, after winning an anvil throwing contest.
Neidhart married Stu’s daughter, Ellie, to become a member of the legendary Hart Family before making the move to WWE along with Bret “Hit Man” Hart, Dynamite Kid and Davey Boy Smith when WWE purchased Stu Hart’s Calgary Stampede Wrestling.
Initially, Neidhart and Hart were managed by Jimmy Hart as The Hart Foundation and went on to win two WWE World Tag Team Championships.
After several years of teaming with Bret’s younger brother, Owen Hart, and some singles competition, The Hart Foundation was re-formed in controversial fashion in 1997. Consisting of Neidhart, Bret, Owen, Smith and Brian Pillman, the pro-Canadian faction stirred United States crowds into a frenzy with their anti-American sermons.
Neidhart last competed in WWE in 1997 but his legacy lives on today through his daughter, Natalya, who displays her father’s signature charisma and toughness every time she steps in the ring.
WWE extends its condolences to Neidhart’s family, friends and fans