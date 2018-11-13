John Cena Appears as a Boy Band in Strange New SKYY Blue Vodka Ad

John Cena is no stranger to weird stunts on social media. But his latest move involving an advertisement for SKYY Blue vodka might take the cake.

Cena appears in the clip dressed as three different members of a boy band who all give a spoken word poem about patriotism, and also vodka.

Videos by ComicBook.com

This one goes out to my beautiful Lady Liberty, my torch only lights for you girl. #Ad #SkyyVodka #ProudlyAmerican pic.twitter.com/JRyArRnW3f — John Cena (@JohnCena) November 13, 2018

“Welcome us into your embrace,” Cena says in the video. “When we close our eyes, all we see is your gorgeous face.”

Yes, he’s talking about the Statue of Liberty. The ad is part of SKYY Vodka’s new “Proudly American” ad campaign, which the company announced on Monday.

“This latest phase of ‘Proudly American’ features John Cena narrating a lighthearted take on the nation’s traditional pledge,” the company said in a statement. “Inherent freedoms such as ‘writing your own history’ and ‘you being you’ are overlaid against a background of a lively and inclusive America. Pairing smart humor with cinematic style, award-winning female director J.J. Adler captures John’s entertaining and celebratory personality as he inspires all to live their own version of the American dream — whatever that may be. The spot is set to the music of Jai Wolf, a Bangladeshi-American artist whose family moved to America when he was one year old.

“I have always been proud to live in a country that promises people can live, love, and thrive without restrictions,” Cena said in the announcement. “I am inspired by fans every day that share their stories of conquering adversity and believing in who they are. SKYY’s dedication to embracing the ever-evolving America and offering a podium to those who embody, and at times even redefine, what it means to be American is a cause I stand proudly behind.”

The ad campaign is just the latest move Cena has made outside of the WWE. His next film, Bumblebee, is set to release in theaters on Dec. 21, his first children’s book Elbow Grease is out in book stores and he spent a chunk of the year in China working on a new film with action movie icon Jackie Chan.

As for his WWE career, Cena hasn’t appeared since the Super Show-Down event in October in Melbourne, Australia. He was booked to wrestle at the Crown Jewel event in Saudi Arabia in early November, but backed out of the event due to controversy surrounding it.