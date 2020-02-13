John Cena, Goldberg Rumored for Major WrestleMania 36 Matches

WrestleMania 36 is right around the corner, and it sounds like some big names from the past might be getting involved in this year’s show. WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg is already booked to face “The Fiend” Bray Wyattt at Super ShowDown and try to win back the WWE Universal Championship on Feb. 27. The next night will see John Cena‘s first time back on WWE television in nearly, and the 16-time world champion’s timely appearance has fans wondering if he’ll get involved in Mania beyond just showing up (which he already confirmed he’ll do).

The latest word from wrestling insider @WrestleVotes is that two options are being floated around involving Cena, Goldberg, Wyatt and Roman Reigns.

Some smoke around these 4 superstars and their Mania placements. Nothing definitive, but they could be tied together. How would you like to see if play out? Wyatt vs Reigns for the title & Cena vs Goldberg – OR – Wyatt vs Cena for the title (record #17) & Reigns vs Goldberg? — WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) February 13, 2020

Either option seemingly points to Wyatt keeping his hands on the world championship until April, which might help WWE avoid backlash to whichever options they pick. So far the only match officially booked for WrestleMania 36 is Drew McIntyre vs. Brock Lesnar for the WWE Championship, and title matches involving Charlotte Flair vs. Rhea Ripley and Becky Lynch vs. Shayna Baszler have been heavily hinted at on Raw lately.

A new report from WrestleZone also came out on Thursday, pointing at The Undertaker returning for this year’s Mania to take on AJ Styles.

During a recent interview with Jimmy Kimmel, Cena talked about stepping back in the ring for a match.

“This is the first time in 15 years, or maybe more, that I haven’t been on a WWE scheduled pay-per-view in a calendar year. So this is the first big transition…. I’ve officially moved elsewhere, I’m not a regular player,” Cena said. “WWE is still my heart. I’m still apart of the family. I still keep in touch with a lot of folks. I try my best to teach and mentor and help when I can. But man, I’m 42.

“I’ve been proud of the effort I’ve put forth,” he added. “And I just want to make sure I never am in a position where paying customers look at the effort and say, ‘Eh, he’s sticking around cause he’s greedy.’”