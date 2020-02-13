Report: Undertaker vs. AJ Styles Planned for WrestleMania 36

WrestleMania 36 is just a few short months away, and it sounds like WWE is putting together a major match for The Undertaker at the Raymond James Stadium in Tampa. According to a report from WrestleZone, WWE is looking to book "The Deadman" against AJ Styles, giving "The Phenomenal One" his biggest Mania match to date. Styles has been out of action since the Royal Rumble with a separated shoulder, but WWE announced this week that he would return to action in a gauntlet match at Super ShowDown on Feb. 27.

"The Phenom" did not appear at WrestleMania 35 in 2019, marking the first time in 19 years that he hadn't been involved in WWE's biggest annual show.

After his legendary undefeated streak at WrestleMania ended at WrestleMania XXX, Taker continued to wrestle at the annual event against the likes of Bray Wyatt, Shane McMahon, Roman Reigns and John Cena.

Styles suffered his injury after over-selling a Spear from Edge during the Men's Royal Rumble match. He explained how it happened during a recent Mixer live stream.

"Just so everything's clear, Edge did nothing, absolutely 100 percent nothing, wrong," Styles said. "His move, his spear, everything he did was perfect. And if there's any blame put on anybody about what I'm dealing with my shoulder, it's me, 100 percent me. I was 'over-brothered' as they say, and I just went crazy with my bump there. The only problem with flipping over the way I did was the first thing to hit was my left shoulder. I thought I had dislocated my shoulder, they wanted to get me out of there right away," he added before explaining how he communicated with everyone else to get him out of the match as soon as possible.

"I don't expect to be out very long," he added. "I'm assuming, and I'm betting on myself to be back before they think that I'm ready."

Unfortunately for some fans, a match with Styles likely means Taker won't be in a dream match with WWE Hall of Famer Sting. "The Icon" gave fans a glimmer of hope for the match back in December.

"If there was a 'Taker situation at WrestleMania, I would listen to that phone call," Sting said in an interview with Sports Illustrated at the time. "I could get in condition and I could pull it off."

The only match that's been officially booked for WrestleMania 36 so far is WWE Champion Brock Lesnar vs. Drew McIntyre.

