Fans Poke Fun at John Cena’s New Hairstyle at Super Show-Down

WWE’s Super Show-Down event in Melborune, Australia turned out to be quite eventful for the company. But fans back in the United States couldn’t help but notice something different about one of its top returning stars, John Cena.

The 16-time world champion appeared for the first time since the Greatest Royal Rumble for a tag team match where he partnered with Bobby Lashley to face Kevin Owens and Elias. The babyfaces came out victorious, but fans were much more focused on the fact that Cena had allowed his hair to grow out during his time away from the ring.

Known for keeping his hair high and tight, fans took to Twitter to point out Cena now looked like JBL.

John Cena’s gone into the barber with a photo of JBL #WWESSD pic.twitter.com/lbUtDfVp2O — Adam Clery (@AdamClery) October 6, 2018

John cena looks like JBL twin brother lol pic.twitter.com/cxEmvyP5f6 — Jr. 💀🎃👻 🎃 👻🍬 (@xBigbotx) October 6, 2018

Other fans compared Cena’s new look to Homer Simpson.

Good to see John Cena and his totally not a midlife crisis hair at Wwe super showdown #wwessd pic.twitter.com/ubh2RzRskr — Ash (@AshHanson83) October 6, 2018

Some fans just genuinely didn’t care for the change.

This man John Cena with hair look like a 80’s serial killer pic.twitter.com/njm8QEIky5 — iHateKilo (@Mr_polo02) October 6, 2018

Hey @JohnCena… I love you but I’m not digging the hair man. pic.twitter.com/0vHSnWB6Lj — Smoggsy 🎃👻🤠 (@MikeBoggsy) October 6, 2018

Cena won the match for his team by hitting an Attitude Adjustment on Elias, followed by his new signature move he dubbed “The Lightning Fist.”

Other results from WWE’s major event in Melbourne, Australia included Triple H defeating The Undertaker thanks to an assist from Shawn Michaels, AJ Styles retaining his WWE Championship against Samoa Joe, Daniel Bryan defeating The Miz with a quick pin to become the new No. 1 contender, Buddy Murphy defeating Cedric Alexander to win the Cruiserweight Championship and The Shield defeating Braun Strowman, Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre in a six-man tag team match.