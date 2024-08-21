John Cena’s New WWE Contract Secures His “Near and Long-Term Future”

John Cena’s swan song is being conducted next year. This past July at WWE Money in the Bank, Cena made a surprise appearance before the Toronto crowd to announce that 2025 will host his farewell tour, as he will be retiring from in-ring competition next December. Cena emphasized that this farewell tour will stretch across the calendar, as he has plans to compete in one last Royal Rumble Match, one last Elimination Chamber contest, and of course one last WWE WrestleMania bout. When December rolls around, Big Match John as WWE fans know him will be done, but John Cena the person will continue to champion WWE in an ambassadorial capacity.

John Cena Reveals WWE Contract Status

Big Match John is poised to be a WWE lifer.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Speaking on Club Shay Shay, John Cena revealed that he has “already signed an extension” with WWE that will keep him in the family for the foreseeable future.

“I have such a trustworthy relationship with them. Over two decades. I am a champion of the brand. I love the company. It is my home. They are my family,” Cena said. “Even after 2025, I’ve already signed an extension to remain a member of the WWE family for the near, mid, and long-term future. I don’t think there will be a beat of my heart where WWE blood doesn’t come out of it.”

Cena had previously said that he and WWE were workshopping a schedule of 30-40 dates in 2025, those being a combination of televised appearances, premium live events, and house shows. The terms of Cena’s post-2025 deal are likely akin to that of a WWE Legends contract, which basically allow retired talent to continue to be involved in merchandise opportunities as well as scheduled guest appearances at fan events and WWE television shows.

“I look forward to ending my participation in the ring in the best way that I possibly can. And being a member of the extended WWE family for quite some time,” Cena said in a previous interview. “I have no intention on being physical in any way. No guest refereeing, no falling through an accidental table. None of that stuff. I will be a fan and an advocate, and that’s it.”

Cena’s farewell tour kicks off in January 2025, with his first premium live event anticipated to be WWE Royal Rumble.