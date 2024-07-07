John Cena Reveals Why 2025 Is the Perfect Time To Retire From WWE

At WWE Money in the Bank, John Cena made a major announcement about his future in wrestling. Addressing the fans in Toronto, he revealed in an emotional promo that his in-ring competition will wrap up in 2025. Following his bombshell announcement, he fielded questions from the media at the WWE press conference about his impending retirement. He gave insight into his schedule over the next year as well as his goals for this final run and what legacy he hopes to leave.

As for why he decided that next year had to be the last year of his career, Cena explains to Insight with Chris Van Vliet that he originally approached WWE with the idea and they were the ones to initiate the talks about why now is the time for it to happen. Furthermore with wrestling at an all-time high, specifically WWE, Cena notes that he takes pride in still being an individual WWE can call up and bring these big moments together so that they can make something out of it for the fans. He ended it by saying he’s flattered he was asked to be part of a retirement tour.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Cena has been in WWE for over two decades at this point, first joining the fray back in 2002. He won the fans over with his unique character and his rap career, but over the years his philanthropy and consistency to the business is what helped make him a bonafide star in WWE. During his time with the company, he has won dozens of championships and is recognized by WWE as a 16-time World Champion.

Cena’s last appearance in an WWE ring came at the Raw after WrestleMania 40 where he teamed with Awesome Truth against The Judgment Day. The night before, he helped Cody Rhodes win the Undisputed WWE Championship from Roman Reigns in what is often referred to as an Avengers-style moment with The Undertaker, Solo Sikoa, Seth Rollins, The Rock, and Jey and Jimmy Uso also involved.

WWE Money in the Bank 2024 Results

World Heavyweight Championship: Damian Priest (c) vs. Seth “Freakin” Rollins

Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes, Randy Orton and Kevin Owens vs. The Bloodline

Men’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match: LA Knight vs. Drew McIntyre vs. Carmelo Hayes vs. Chad Gable vs. Jey Uso vs. Andrade

Women’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match: Iyo Sky vs. Bianca Belair vs. Tiffany Stratton vs. Naomi vs. Zoey Stark vs. Chelsea Green

Stay tuned to Comicbook for updates on John Cena and WWE.