WWE’s John Cena Might Have Just Shaded Nikki Bella After Relationship Comments

The emotional carousel that was John Cena and Nikki Bella eventually came to a close, and both WWE superstars have moved on to new relationships in the time since. Cena’s new relationship, in particular, has caught many fan’s attention, including Bella’s, who recently touched on the new person in his life on her podcast. While Cena hasn’t addressed his former Fiance’s comments directly, a new post on social media has fans thinking it could very well be a veiled response to Nikki’s words, and if so it would also be a bit of jab in the process.

For context, Cena has been spotted recently with Shay Shariatzadeh, and the couple looks immensely happy as they hold hands and take a stroll through town. Since then Bella took to her Bellas Podcast with sister Brie Bella and addressed Cena’s new relationship, saying how happy she was for him.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“He’s one of the people, besides you, Brie, who’s made me an amazing person,” Bella said. “But because of how sad and how much I hurt him, when I saw the big smile on his face, I felt happy for him. I am very happy for him. As long as John is happy, I’m happy.”

She also said she was aware Cena was dating, adding a joke about it at the end. “He and I had talked about it. That’s the other thing. It’s like, maybe that’s why it didn’t hurt me,” Bella said. “I think I was just really curious to see who he was going on dinner dates with, which, you know, they’ll never be like ours. Just kidding!”

There will be those who voice their opinions about your choices. Always consider the source before you let it affect you. More often than not they have little business evaluating your life, and are just looking for attention or a reaction. Both would be a waste of your time. — John Cena (@JohnCena) April 13, 2019

That brings us to Cena’s latest comments. He didn’t cite Bella directly, but you can’t help but put two and two together when you read them. Cena wrote “There will be those who voice their opinions about your choices. Always consider the source before you let it affect you. More often than not they have little business evaluating your life and are just looking for attention or a reaction. Both would be a waste of your time.”

You can see why some will connect the dots here, though Cena could also be referring to something or someone else. Either way, we wish both superstars the best of luck and all good things in their new relationships.

Cena recently made a return to the WWE ring at WrestleMania in the guise of his classic Thuganomics character. It was probably a one-off, but we kind of hope we get to see him again at some point down the line.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we cover the possible new Hawkeye series coming to Disney +, argue if Batman casting fatigue is setting in, we grade WWE Wrestlemania, and so much more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!