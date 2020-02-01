John Cena Reveals The Best In-Ring Performer of All Time

John Cena is one of the most accomplished wrestlers of all time and has become a success in Hollywood as well. However, when it comes to choosing the greatest wrestler of all time, Cena is modest.

In fact, Cena doesn’t point at himself and his choice might surprise most. Speaking to Sports Illustrated, Cena revealed that he believes Brock Lesnar is the greatest in-ring performer of all time.

“I’m proud to say I watched the Royal Rumble from my own home on the WWE Network and I thought the event, and especially the Rumble, was absolutely awesome, so if you watched from Houston or if you were in the audience it really didn’t seem like I was missed,” Cena said.

He continued, “I thought the event was extra special. It was great to be able to watch it as a fan and not endure any fear of missing out and just enjoy the event. And I can say with the utmost sincerity that I believe Brock Lesnar is best in-ring performer that I’ve seen and I know it’s an opinion, and if you want a cool quote, here it is: I think he’s the best in-ring performer of all time.

“I thought his performance at the Rumble was a clinic on how to establish yourself, how to establish those around you, establish the championship, establish the importance of one event. He did so in less than 30 minutes, and I certainly don’t have the skill set to do that, and it was awesome to be able to see a masterclass man put on a clinic on what to do and how to do it and I was really impressed with the Rumble.”

There’s no doubt that Sunday’s Royal Rumble will rank highly in the echelon of the greatest Rumbles of all time. The first half was incredibly memorable with the way in which Lesnar vanquished most of his competition, and the eventual ascension of Drew McIntyre by eliminating Lesnar and winning the Rumble could end up being the turning point in the career of a new main eventer.

When pressed on his comments, Cena dug in.

“I really do think so (he’s the best ever). I genuinely think he has a good understanding of who he is. I think he’s the best at when he needs to be dominant, he’s the best in situations of jeopardy. He makes people better. He still has a mystique about him that will draw eyeballs to watch him and when he does he never disappoints,” Cena said.

