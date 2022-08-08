John Cena Reveals Where Vince McMahon Fits on his Wrestling Mount Rushmore

While he's on many fans' professional wrestling Mount Rushmores himself, John Cena believes there's only one man that warrants being on the monument. Speaking during a Comic Con Wales Q&A, the 16-time world champion revealed he believes former WWE Chairman and CEO Vince McMahon starts and ends the Rushmore debate. "I would change the monument," Cena said when asked who is on his wrestling Mount Rushmore. "I would make it a one person statue and the face would be Vince McMahon."

McMahon and Cena actually appeared together on WWE programming fairly recently. The June 27th edition of Monday Night Raw, which was touted as Cena's 20th anniversary celebration, featured McMahon introducing Cena to the ring. The two have worked closely together for Cena's entire career, both behind the scenes and on camera.

"Vince McMahon to me is more than anyone could realize," Cena told Bleacher Report's Graham Matthews in 2021. "He's a close friend, a mentor, a father figure. He means a tremendous amount to me. I don't know if I'll ever be able to conceptualize how much I love him and how much he means to me."

Cena's admiration of McMahon goes beyond the ring, as he appreciates McMahon's support of his non-wrestling endeavors.

"It's also appreciative that someone like that understands what I'm doing and approaches my choices with empathy rather than apathy," Cena continued. "The guy who runs the joint isn't saying, 'Screw it, get down here! It's on a weekend, I know you're not working!' He approaches those choices with empathy, saying, 'This is a great opportunity for you, John. You're always a part of this family, and if you do well, we all do well.' I reciprocate in saying that I want the WWE to thrive."

McMahon officially retired from World Wrestling Entertainment last month, passing his corporate positions to Stephanie McMahon and Nick Khan and his creative role to Paul "Triple H" Levesque.

"As I approach 77 years old, I feel it's time for me to retire as Chairman and CEO of WWE. Throughout the years, it's been a privilege to help WWE bring you joy, inspire you, thrill you, surprise you, and always entertain you," Vince wrote in a statement. "I would like to thank my family for mightily contributing to our success, and I would also like to thank all of our past and present Superstars and employees for their dedication and passion for our brand. Most importantly, I would like to thank our fans for allowing us into your homes every week and being your choice of entertainment. I hold the deepest appreciation and admiration for our generations of fans all over the world who have liked, currently like, and sometimes even love our form of Sports Entertainment."

Vince McMahon is currently subject to an ongoing misconduct investigation, which has already cost one long-time WWE employee his job.