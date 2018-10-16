John Cena Makes Surprise Appearance in New ‘Tonight Show’ Promo

John Cena made a brief appearance during Monday Night Raw this week, only not in the way most fans would expect.

During a quick commercial for the latest episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Cena appeared in full wrestling gear to smack the late night host in the back with a chair. He didn’t say a word, but did give the camera a “You Can’t See Me” taunt before the ad ended.

Always wanted to do that pic.twitter.com/Xu1Az93L4M — CJ Fogler (@cjzero) October 16, 2018

Cena appeared as a guest on The Tonight Show earlier in the month to promote his new children’s book and give Fallon his sixth “Move of Doom,” which he named the Lightning Fist.

Fallon started his interview with Cena by complimenting his new haircut, which WWE fans have been mocking on Twitter for several weeks.

“It’s official, you are kind and you may be losing your sight,” Cena said.

He then explained why he abandoned his signature high-and-tight military look.

“I had to grow it out for a role and I’m trying my best to manage it. They style it differently on the set, I was asked to grow it out. I said, ‘No problem.’ I left for China, and the last time people saw me I had the traditional short crew cut, and now I came back (with) just this ball of wax that’s on my head.”

Cena wrestled for the first time since April at the Super Show-Down event in Melbourne, Australia earlier in the month. He quickly defeated Kevin Owens and Elias in a tag team match with Bobby Lashley as his partner. He mentioned to Fallon that the fans didn’t care much for the new look, but said he had to keep it for a bit longer.

“I have to keep it for another two months, but after that because of what everybody said…” Cena said before Fallon tried to convince him to keep it growing.

Cena then explained how the Lightning Fist came about from his time working on an upcoming comedy with Jackie Chan. He had Fallon stand up and tried the move out on which, which Fallon sold like a champ.

WWE’s next pay-per-view, Crown Jewel, will feature Cena as part of an eight-man tournament titled the WWE World Cup. Other participants for the tournament include Seth Rollins, Dolph Ziggler, Kurt Angle, Jeff Hardy and Randy Orton.