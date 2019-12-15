John Cena Teases Wrestling at WWE TLC Tonight

John Cena is on the verge of ending one of the most impressive streaks in modern WWE heading into tonight’s TLC pay-per-view. Over the course of his career the 16-time world champion has wrestled in at least one pay-per-view match every year since 2002. But since he’s moved away from wrestling in recent years to focus on his acting career that streak has been in jeopardy of ending. Cena was originally promoted to wrestle in the 2019 Men’s Royal Rumble but was pulled from the match (in storyline because of injury, in reality because of filming schedule conflicts). He then popped up at WrestleMania 35, but only to break out his old Doctor of Thuganomics gimmick and hit Elias with an FU.

Fans noticed online this weekend that, because TLC is WWE’s last pay-per-view of the year, Cena’s streak will end on Sunday if he doesn’t show up in Minneapolis of some impromptu match. Cena seemingly realized that too with his latest Instagram post.

While that comment should be taken with the absolute tiniest grain of salt, it seems like Cena is playing into the idea of keeping the streak alive. It’s also worth remembering that Cena has been notoriously opaque with his Instagram account, posting photos without context that let fans jump to conclusions of a deeper meaning.

He’s also obsessed with swapping Big E’s face with Biggie Smalls’, but that’s a mystery for another time.

While Cena isn’t expected to play much of a role in WWE in 2020, he is booked for busy year at the box office. He currently has three films slated for release throughout next year — Dolittle, Project X-Traction and Fast & Furious 9.

