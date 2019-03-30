Update On John Cena’s Possible Match at WrestleMania 35

We’re just eight days away from WrestleMania 35 and WWE’s biggest star has yet to receive an advertised place on the card.

John Cena is expected to be part of the show at MetLife Stadium next Sunday, but rumors about how he will be involved continue to persist and change. Originally, it looked as if Cena would face Samoa Joe for the WWE U.S. Championship. Joe cut some promos that seemed to hint at the fact.

Videos by ComicBook.com

However, as we know now, Joe will face Rey Mysterio in a U.S. title match at the big show. Where does this leave Cena?

Kurt Angle is still advertised to face Baron Corbin in his retirement match despite that fact that the wrestling world is almost universally against the match. Cena himself has continued to make fun of the fact that Corbin has been the one selected to face Angle in such a high profile bout, and there have been rumors that this is because the match may yet be changed to an Angle vs. Cena bout.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by John Cena (@johncena) on Mar 25, 2019 at 8:42pm PDT

Cena originally made a name for himself on the main roster by answering an open challenge by Angle on a SmackDown episode back in the summer of 2002. Having Angle end his WWE career by facing Cena would seem to be the perfect book-end to his time with the company.

That being said, F4WOnline is reporting that Cena has indeed been presented with a match for WrestleMania, but their report says that the prospective match is not against Kurt Angle. The report further notes that Cena is expected to sign-on for the prospective match that has been offered to him.

We will have to wait and see if WWE unveils Cena’s role this week on the go-home editions of RAW and SmackDown. Alternatively, it’s possible they could head into the show advertising Cena will be there but not making his match official, similar to last year where he went on to face The Undertaker.