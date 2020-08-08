John Cena Weighs-In Positively On WWE Raw Underground

With wrestling fans across the country weighing in, both negatively and positively, about what we saw this week on Raw with their new "Raw Underground" segment, the topic has certainly been a lightning rod this week. And now a name has chimed in that might carry a little more weight than most when it comes to his opinion on the product: John Cena. During an interview with Newsweek, Cena spoke about how the new segment could be a great opportunity for some performers to standout.

"[RAW Underground] is an opportunity. I think any paradigm shift, any big announcement, anything in that world that is ever-changing, constantly-pivoting, there is always a search for growth," Cena said. "It's an opportunity, that's exactly what it is. So, I think it needs a little bit of time to find itself. And in all things if it lacks creative definition from the top, I really hope performers embrace the unknown and they define it.

"A great example of that is Steve Austin. Steve Austin wasn't told to be Steve Austin, but he was given a chance to speak and Stone Cold Steve Austin came out of that, and then the power of the WWE sent this dude's personality out to everybody. That's where we get one if not the greatest WWE superstars of all time in Stone Cold Steve Austin. So I see a lot of opportunities like that. You have this newer thing not a lot of people know what all of it is and that is the absolute best for anyone that is going to be in front of the camera because they can define it and they can take advantage of the opportunity."

