John Cena Returning to WWE in December

John Cena has never been this absent from WWE programming. But in December, the 16-time WWE Champion looks like he’ll begin his WrestleMania season warm up.

According to PWInsider, Cena is booked for four dates next month. We haven’t seen him wrestle since October’s Super Show Down event, but Cena’s upcoming schedule hints suggest he’ll be around more once 2019 gets here.

12/26 – Raw live event (Madison Square Garden)

12/27 – SmackDown live event (Long Island, New York)

12/28 – SmackDown live event (Baltimore, Maryland)

12/30 – SmackDown live event (Tampa, Florida)

Regardless of how little he’s been around, Cena has always been adamant about his commitment to WWE. After his Super Show-Down Match, Cena grabbed the mic and hit the WWE Universe with this:

“WWE has always been my home and will always be my home,” Cena said. “I have no idea what the future holds so I’m focusing on the now, and right now I’m standing in front of 70,000 plus people saying ‘what!?’ 70,000 people making some noise.”

Cena’s thin WWE schedule is due to his robust list of opportunities in Hollywood. In fact, Cena reportedly refused to work the controversial Crown Jewel event in Saudi Arabia out of fear that it could damage his potential in Hollywood.

At 41-years old, Cena certainly has collected some in-ring mileage, however, he isn’t that old. Wrestlers like AJ Styles and Brock Lesnar are comparable ages and are at the top of WWE. Not to mention 53-year old Shawn Michaels and The Undertaker main vented at WWE show two weeks ago.

Cena seems to be well aware that he has more WWE chapters to write and in a recent interview with ESPN, he dished on his wrestling future.

“I’m far from done with the WWE. The WWE will always be my home, but in this current state of affairs right now with all this extra cool stuff that’s going on, it’s fun to try. It’s a great time to be able to take a chance and I’m so eternally grateful to the WWE and its audience for bringing me to this point. I realize I’d be nowhere without them and I never forget them. I promise as soon as I have any sort of downtime, like I had when I was at the Greatest Royal Rumble and the string of shows I did before WrestleMania, anytime free time I get will not be free, it will be spent at my home in the WWE,” he said.

“I don’t feel like they’re dependent on me in any way. I think the program is riveting as it stands and there are so many gifted young performers that deserve a chance and have earned a chance so there couldn’t be a better time for me to take a break,” he said.