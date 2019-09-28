John Morrison Comments On WWE Return Reports

A report that circulated on Thursday indicated that former WWE star John Morrison had re-signed with the company.

That report originated via PWInsider and circulated throughout the entire wrestling community. Eventually, the reports reached Morrison himself, who commented on the alleged news on Friday.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Check out his tweet below.

Thanks for the heads up @PWInsidercom 🤣 please lemme know when I’m signed with AEW- or ROH — John Morrison (@TheRealMorrison) September 27, 2019

If the original report is accurate, there are lots of enticing possibilities for a returning Morrison making his way back into the fold. Most notably, perhaps some fresh matches as part of WWE NXT now that the brand is on cable television.

Morrison previously worked with WWE from 2002 until 2011. Originally a contestant on Tough Enough back when the show was featured on MTV, Morrison eventually made his way to the old Ohio Valley Wrestling territory which served as WWE’s developmental prior to Florida Championship Wrestling and NXT.

Morrison hit the main roster as part of the MNM tag team. Alongside tag team partner Joey Mercury and manager Melina, Morrison (known during his WWE tenure as Johnny Nitro) went on to win the WWE Tag Team Championships on three separate occasions. Later, Morrison teamed with The Miz to win the WWE Tag Team Championships and WWE World Tag Team Championships.

Eventually, Morrison transitioned to a singles run where he captured the WWE Intercontinental Championship on three occasions, as well as the re-created ECW World Championship once.

Since leaving WWE in 2011, Morrison has gone on to star as Johnny Impact with TNA Impact Wrestling and Johnny Mundo as part of Lucha Underground. He’s also worked extensively with Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide and DDT Pro Wrestling.