Watch: Johnny Gargano Gets Standing Ovation After NXT TakeOver: Toronto, Call-up Speculation Begins

Johnny Gargano competed for nearly a full hour on Saturday night in the NXT TakeOver: Toronto main event against NXT Champion Adam Cole. And while “Johnny Wrestling” did not win back the NXT title, he did earn a standing ovation from the crowd at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

Gargano walked up the entrance ramp arm-in-arm with his wife Candice LeRae (who also wrestled on Saturday night against Io Shirai). He was greeted at the top of the ramp by William Regal and shook his hand. Given NXT’s track record of having wrestlers get one final send-off before getting called up to the main roster, this clip (which did not make the TakeOver broadcast) sparked speculation that Gargano may finally join the main roster.

Triple H addressed that speculation in his post-show media conference call.

“As far as whether it’s his swan song and he’s done or he remains, there’s another show this week coming up, you’ll see.”

Gargano was originally called up to the main roster in February alongside Tommaso Ciampa, Ricochet and Aleister Black. However between Gargano’s storyline regarding the NXT Championship and Ciampa’s injury, he was quickly moved back to NXT exclusively. He took on Cole in a Two out of Three Falls match for the vacated NXT title at NXT TakeOver: New York and won, becoming the first NXT Triple Crown champion in history. He first won the NXT tag titles with Ciampa in November 2016 and beat Ricochet for the North American Championship at TakeOver: Phoenix in January.

Gargano dropped the championship to Cole at NXT TakeOver: XXV, becoming a triple crown champion as well.

Every single champion successfully retained on Saturday night in Toronto. The Street Profits beat Kyle O’Reilly and Bobby Fish for the NXT tag titles, Velveteen Dream held on to the North American Championship by beating both Roderick Stron and Pete Dunne and Shayna Baszler kept her dominant NXT Women’s Championship run going by forcing Mia Yim to tap out.