Jon Moxley Injury Update, How Long He Will Be Out Of Action

As reported yesterday, Jon Moxley is now officially out of next weekend’s AEW All Out PPV event due to an injury to his elbow.

The former WWE star was set to face Kenny Omega in a highly anticipated match that had been built-up ever since Moxley debuted with AEW at the Double Or Nothing PPV event in Las Vegas, attacking Omega in a memorable segment to close the show.

Moxley has a MRSA infection in his elbow which was likely infected while working the G1 Climax tournament for New Japan Pro Wrestling. Moxley announced his exit from the AEW PPV event in a series of tweets on Friday.

I’m absolutely gutted to have to deliver this news but I’d rather it come directly from me. In a nightmare scenario, a serious case of MRSA has returned in my elbow. The timing couldn’t be worse. In this circumstance I am forced to pull out of the fight 8/31 vs Omega at All Out . — Jon Moxley (@JonMoxley) August 23, 2019

According to F4WOnline, Moxley is likely to miss about four weeks of action from the infection. This means he should be ready to go by the time AEW debuts on TNT on October 2nd. AEW could promote the Moxley vs. Omega match for that debut show, or hold it off for a later TNT broadcast or even PPV event. AEW expected to have one more PPV event before the end of 2019, bringing this year’s total to three (Double Or Nothing, All Out, and the yet to be named show).

PAC, formerly Neville of WWE, will be replacing Moxley at All Out to face Omega. PAC has been working with Dragon Gate and will continue working for the Japanese promotion. The promotion was apparently very open about letting PAC work the AEW show on short notice, but there’s no report yet on if he will be working more shows for AEW moving forward. He will continue to be part of the Dragon Gate roster where he held the Open The Dream Gate Championship for the majority of this year.