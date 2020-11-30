Update on Jon Moxley's NJPW Wrestle Kingdom Status, AEW Dynamite Title Match Impact

Kenny Omega will challenge Jon Moxley for the AEW World Championship this Wednesday night on Dynamite. It is easily the biggest match in the short history of AEW's Wednesday night show on TNT. One aspect of the match that has been discussed is the ramifications the bout could have on New Japan Pro Wrestling's Wrestle Kingdom 15 event on January 4th and 5th. Moxley is still the IWGP United States Champion and most have assumed he would work Wrestle Kingdom, causing some to wonder if that meant he'd have to drop the AEW World Championship before returning to Japan.

Speaking on the Sunday Night's Main Event podcast, Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter revealed that Moxley has actually not been booked to work Wrestle Kingdom as of last Thursday. That is surprising news for sure, and Meltzer went on to note that even if NJPW does book Moxley for the show, it doesn't necessarily mean he will have to drop AEW's top prize before returning to Tokyo.

A possible Moxley match at Wrestle Kingdom 15 will come down to whether or not AEW's Tony Khan can work out a deal with NJPW. So far, the companies haven't been able to work out any agreement on a potential partnership that a lot of wrestling fan's have been clamoring for given the history that many of AEW's top stars have in New Japan. Moxley worked New Japan after debuting with AEW but was allowed the freedom to do so.

Moxley is a two-time IWGP U.S. Champion. His last title defense was way back on February 9th when he defeated Minoru Suzuki. Just 20 days later, Moxley defeated Chris Jericho for the AEW World Championship at AEW Revolution in Chicago and has held the title ever since.

