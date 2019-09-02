Jon Moxley Booked for Another Match in New Japan Pro Wrestling

Jon Moxley will be heading back to New Japan Pro Wrestling in the near future for what may be his final match with the promotion.

New Japan announced on Monday that their upcoming pay-per-view event, King of Pro Wrestling, will feature an IWGP United States Championship match between Jon Moxley and Juice Robinson at Sumo Hall in Tokyo, Japan. The match will have a No Disqualification stipulation, and will be the third match between the two since Moxley debuted for the company back in June.

Moxley beat Robinson in their first match at the Best of Super Juniors 26 finale on June 5. With a new title draped over his shoulder, the former Shield member entered the month-long G1 Climax tournament and came close to winning the B Block before suffering a string of losses, including a rematch with Robinson.

The announcement comes within weeks of Moxley revealing that he was dealing with a staph infection in his elbow, which forced him to undergo surgery and miss his match with Kenny Omega at AEW’s All Out pay-per-view this past Saturday. Moxley stated in his announcement on Twitter that he’d be back in time for AEW’s TNT premiere on Oct. 2.

“I’m absolutely gutted to have to deliver this news but I’d rather it come directly from me,” Moxley wrote in a string of tweets eight days before All Out. “In a nightmare scenario, a serious case of MRSA has returned in my elbow. The timing couldn’t be worse. In this circumstance I am forced to pull out of the fight 8/31 vs Omega at All Out . I apologize to all involved, most importantly the fans. I am incredibly frustrated and pissed off. I’ll have surgery this week to remove the bursa sac in my elbow and be done with it for good. Should be a quick recovery so I will be 100% for AEW Wednesday nights on TNT.

“Still, I expect All out to be an amazing ppv and hope all the fans out there looking for an alternative tune in,” he added. “You will be blown away by AEW and be excited to be a wrestling fan. I’m looking forward to watching as a fan myself. This f—ing sucks.”

Moxley will be under an exclusive deal with AEW once the weekly television show starts, though he stated in a recent interview with Nikkan Sports that he’d be allowed to keep working for New Japan.

“Fortunately, there is no problem in fighting in New Japan while belonging to an American organization (AEW). In the future, I can always show up in Japan and play games,” Moxley said.