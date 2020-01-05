Watch: Jon Moxley Retains the IWGP United States Championship, Teases Huge Match With Minoru Suzuki

Jon Moxley pulled double duty at Wrestle Kingdom 14 this weekend, wrestling on both Friday and Saturday night in matches for the IWGP United States Championship. The first bout saw Moxley win back the title by beating Lance Archer in a Texas Death Match, driving the 6-foor-8 behemoth through two tables with a Death Rider to keep him down for a 10-count. Then on Saturday Moxley had his long-awaited rubber match with Juice Robinson and won with a Paradigm Shift (fka Dirty Deeds) and a Death Rider. But the former WWE Champion didn’t have much time to celebrate, as Japanese wrestling legend Minoru Suzuki then sauntered his way down down to the ring.

Moxley didn’t back down from a standoff with the notorious heel and the pair quickly began trading strikes in the ring. Suzuk quickly got the upper hand by locking in a Rear Naked Choke, then planted Mox with a Gotch Piledriver.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Suzuki then grabbed Moxley’s championship and a microphone.

“Who do you think you’re picking a fight with? I am the king of professional wrestling, Minoru Suzuki. The fight this guy is picking, I’m picking it up,” he said, before posing with the title and leaving the ring.

Though he has a full-time contract with AEW, Moxley has made it clear in interviews that he wants to keep wrestling in Japan throughout the rest of his career.

“As long as I’m wrestling, I’ll still wrestle in Japan,” he said in a recent interview with Chris Van Vliet. The former WWE Superstar first debuted at the Best of Super Juniors Final, beating Robinson to win New Japan’s US title. Following that he put up a valiant effort in his first G1 Climax tournament before falling short in the B Block.

Back in the United States Moxley has established himself as one of AEW’s biggest babyfaces, taking down the likes of Kenny Omega, PAC and Darby Allin. This past week saw Moxley beat Trent in a 10-minute bout, then announce that he’d make his decision about joining Chris Jericho’s Inner Circle faction on next week’s episode of Dynamite.

Spearking of Jericho, the reigning AEW World Champion picked up an impressive submission win over Hiroshi Tanahashi later Saturday night. The win prevented Tanahashi from earning a shot at the AEW World Championship down the road.