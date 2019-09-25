Former MLB Star Jose Canseco to Make His Pro Wrestling Debut in November

Jose Canseco, two time World Series Champion and six-time MLB All-Star, will make his professional wrestling debut at the upcoming OklaMania IV event in Ardmore, Oklahoma on November 3. Oklahoma-based promotion World Class Revolution Pro Wrestling announced his debut on Monday, adding that it would be streamed live on pay-per-view via FITE TV.

“World Class Revolution is very proud to announce OklaMania IV, November 3rd, 2019 will be the professional wrestling debut of former Major League Baseball Superstar Jose Canseco,” the show’s announcement read. “We will also present the 1ST OklaMania Jose Canseco Home Run Derby on November 2nd, 2019 in Ardmore, Oklahoma at Ardmore Regional Park where a portion of the proceeds will be donated to Carter County Toys for Tots.”

“Last year upon working with Jose for the first time, I think we both knew the professional wrestling venture was inevitable if done properly,” World Class Revolution CEO Jerry Bostic said in the announcement. “A little over a year later here we are announcing it. Jose is still in immaculate shape, and it’s my pleasure to share this platform with him. I’d like to thank Jose and his agent Morgan for making this possible. You can see it November 3rd, 2019 as World Class Revolution presents OklaMania IV live in Ardmore, Oklahoma or on PPV streaming live at FITE TV. Our concept of combining all forms of entertainment together has proven to be our calling card. November 3rd, we change the game in multiple ways, you do not want to miss the 4th OklaMania!”

No word yet on who Canseco’s opponent might be, though at 6-foot-4 and 240 pounds he’ll likely have the size advantage over whoever he faces.

Canseco was first drafted to the MLB in 1982 and would make his Major League debut in September 1985 for the Oakland Athletics. In 1987 he and Mark McGwire became two of the most productive hitters in the MLB, earning the nickname “The Bash Brothers.” Together the two led the A’s to back-to-back World Series appearances in 1988-89, winning the latter.

The Cuban native would move to the Texas Rangers in 1992 and would go on to play for the Boston Red Sox, the A’s again, the Toronto Blue Jays, the Tampa Bay Devil Rays, the New York Yankees (where he picked up his second World Series Championship) and the Chicago White Sox before officially retiring in 2002.