Julia Hart’s AEW Return Set for Fight For the Fallen

Julia Hart will go head-to-head with a former AEW Women’s World Champion at AEW Dynamite: Fight for the Fallen.

Hart returned to last week’s Dynamite following Jamie Hayter’s match against Willow Nightingale. The two ladies fought for a spot in the Wrestle Dynasty International Women’s Cup final. The lights went dark in the arena and out came The Princess of the Black Throne, staring down Hayter. She attacked her, rolling back out of the ring to loud applause.

Following the attack, Hayter challenged the former TBS Champion to a match. AEW wasted no time confirming the match, as it will take place on the Fight for the Fallen AEW Dynamite in January. That show kicks off AEW’s streaming era with their new MAX deal. Hart’s big return match taking place here makes a lot of sense as they’re likely trying to get as many eyes and engagement as possible.

Hart is beloved amongst the AEW fanbase and has been sorely missed in the women’s division. Her last match was in April at AEW Dynasty but before that, she had been battling an injury. She was determined to make the match with Willow Nightingale go off without a hitch, dropping the title and taking some time off.

While it has yet to be announced, reports point to that show also being the long-awaited return of Adam Copeland who hasn’t wrestled since AEW Double or Nothing. He suffered an unfortunate broken tibia but was recently cleared to begin training again. The show is happening in Asheville, North Carolina, Copeland’s home base, as well as former AEW Tag Team champs FTR. Proceeds from the event will go to families displaced during Hurricane Helene earlier this year.

Back in September, Copeland explained to ComicBook that he still had quite a ways to go in his recovery. “… Getting in the ring though, I realized there’s still places to get to my full mobility back; to get my strength back and the explosion back. I still felt the deficiencies in stupid things, right? Like going under a Leapfrog. That movement — my foot still doesn’t want to go all the way there,” he said.

“So, a work in progress. Work in progress. But the thing with injuries, especially as you get up to my age, you don’t know how you’re going to heal. Are you still going to heal well? Are you still going to heal fast? Is that going to be the case? And thankfully, that still seems to be the case, at least.”

