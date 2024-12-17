Queen of the Ring Trailer: Emily Bett Rickards Transforms Into Mildred Burke

The trailer for the highly anticipated women’s wrestling film chronicling the early years of the sport, Queen of the Ring, has arrived.

Based on Jeff Leen’s book of the aforementioned name, the film follows one of wrestling’s most unforgettable names, Mildred Burke (Emily Bett Rickards), the film takes viewers back in time to when women’s wrestling was illegal all over the country. Per the synopsis, “a small-town single mother embraces the danger to change culture as she dominates America’s most masculine sport to become the first million-dollar female athlete in history.”

Not only does the film star some incredible Hollywood stars, but professional wrestlers as well. AEW stars Toni Storm, Kamille, and Britt Baker play June Byers, Clara Mortensen, and Debbie Nichols, respectively while WWE’s Naomi plays Ethel Johnson, the first African-American Women’s Champion. Additionally, Francesca Eastwood comes to life as another women’s wrestling icon, Mae Young.

Burke’s grasp on the professional wrestling world spanned 20 years, holding the NWA World Women’s Championship for nearly all of them. She began her career wrestling men at carnivals and out of the 200 men she faced, only one ever defeated her. She was trained by Billy Wolfe (Tyler Posey) who became her partner before they separated due to his infidelity.

Written by Ash Avildsen, Queen of the Ring is produced by Aimee Schoof, Isen Robbins, BD Gunnell, and Jim Ross. Other cast members include Emily Bett – Rickards Josh Lucas Marie Avgeropolous, Deborah Ann Woll, Cara Buono, Adam Demos, Martin Kove, Kelli Berglund, Damaris Lewis, Gavin Casalegno, and Walton Goggins. It also guest stars Jim Cornette and Mickie James.

Professional wrestling has become a hot commodity in Hollywood following the release of The Iron Claw from A24. That film follows the Von Erich family who left an unforgettable mark on the wrestling industry for better and worse.

Not only that, Netflix grabbed the attention of millions earlier this year with the release of Mr. McMahon, a documentary series diving deeper into wrestling’s most controversial man and his many scandals. Earlier this year WWE legend Booker T revealed he’s adapting his own story to screen.

Queen of the Ring hits theaters in March 2025.