Kairi Sane Posts Positive Message After Fans Fear She Suffered a Concussion at WWE TLC

Many WWE fans who watched Sunday night’s TLC main event noticed something seemed off about Kairi Sane. The reigning WWE Tag Team Champion seemed to have been knocked loopy early on in the match, as she struggled to keep her balance and had to be walked through certain spots as the bout went on. After the match ended (she and Asuka won thanks to the latter’s plan involving a ladder and rope) many took to Twitter speculating that she had suffered some sort of injury, namely a concussion. While no such injury has been confirmed, Sane took to Twitter on Monday with what appeared to signal she was at least okay after the match.

👍🏻 — KAIRI SANE (@KairiSaneWWE) December 16, 2019

Asuka, Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch all took to social media as well to comment on the toughness Sane displayed.

We are the champions⚓️🤡🙌

My partner @KairiSaneWWE is tough💪✨#WWETLC — ASUKA / 明日華 (@WWEAsuka) December 16, 2019

.@KairiSaneWWE You truly are a warrior. — The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) December 16, 2019

.@KairiSaneWWE you are a bad ass woman. — Charlotte Flair (@MsCharlotteWWE) December 16, 2019

There was a theory going around that Lynch had accidentally caused Sane’s possible injury. Early on in the match she and Flair cleared off one of the announcer’s tables for a spot, and it looked like “The Man” had casually thrown one of the monitors at the back of Sane’s head. However another video from a different angle showed Sane avoided the hit by a wide margin.

After making a name for herself in the Japanese promotion Stardom, Sane signed a contract with WWE in 2017. She debuted in that year’s Mae Young Classic, won the tournament, then debuted in NXT in October. The following year she won the NXT Women’s Championship by beating Shayna Baszler at NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn 4, then dropped it back to Baszler at the Evolution all-women pay-per-view. She jumped to the SmackDown roster in April and quickly became apart of the Kabuki Warriors alongside Asuka and Paige.