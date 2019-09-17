Watch: Kane Wins the 24/7 Championship on WWE Raw

Even though he’s currently the Mayor of Knox County, Tennessee, Kane still managed to win the WWE 24/7 Championship during Monday Night Raw this week. In a series of pretaped segments, Kane (real name Glenn Jacobs) appeared at the Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame in Knoxville, Tennessee and offered to give R-Truth and Carmella a tour of the city. They eventually wound up at Neyland Stadium on the University of Tennessee campus, where Kane introduced Truth to someone he claimed to be a police officer for the city of Knoxville.

The “officer” turned out to be a referee, and the sudden realization caused Truth to turn and try and run away. Unfortunately he ran right into a goal post, which knocked him out and gave Kane the chance to cover him to win the championship. The former world champion stood up and cheered “I’ve still got it!” before running away.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Unfortunately for the veteran star, his reign didn’t last very long. Later in the show another segment revealed that Truth hid on top of Kane’s limousine, and once they arrived at the arena for Raw Truth managed to role up Jacobs and pin him. Kane instinctively grabbed Truth by the throat, but the new champ managed to call a truce when he pointed out Kane had too many responsibilities to also worry about defending a championship 24 hours a day.

Kane appeared live on Raw in the final segment when he chased away The O.C. and delivered a chokeslam to Luke Gallows. He was then attacked by “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt and was knocked out by the Mandible Claw.

The former world champion won his first mayoral campaign back in May 2018 when, as a Republican candidate, he won with 66.5 percent of the vote in Knox County, Tennessee. Since then he’s made a small handful of appearances for WWE, including a tag team match alongside The Undertaker against Triple H and Shawn Michaels at Crown Jewel in November 2018.