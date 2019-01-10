Kane Explains Why He Worked WWE Crown Jewel Despite Controversy

Given he’s 51 and the mayor-elect of Knox County, TN, Kane didn’t necessarily need to work WWE‘s highly politicized Crown Jewel event in Saudi Arabia. But the future Hall of Famer made a deal with Vince McMahon well before controversy struck and was poised to keep his word.

During an AMA session on Reddit, Kane was asked why he participated in what may be the most incendiary WWE show of all time. After the death of Jamal Khashoggi, many American entities froze or severed their relationship with Saudi Arabia. But not WWE. By sticking to their plans, WWE took no shortage of heat even receiving criticism from US Senators and mainstream media. Given Kane’s political ambitions, it may have been easier for him to avoid Crown Jewel, but he had agreed to participate before things got crazy. Even more, Kane’s payment for the work came in the form of a donation.

“Because WWE donated $100,000 to the Knoxville Public Safety Foundation which was arranged long before the controversy. I made a commitment to our local first responders and I wasn’t willing to break that,” he said.

The KPSF benefits the employees of the Knoxville Fire Department, Knoxville Police Department, Knox County Sheriff’s Office and University of Tennessee’s Police Department. Kane will actually receive that check this Saturday during a WWE Live Event in Knoxville, TN.

“I appreciate his gesture to the heroes who selflessly put themselves in harm’s way and look forward to his continued progress in his mission,” said Vince McMahon in a press release for the donation.

Kane’s duty for Crown Jewel was to tag with his kayfabe brother, The Undertaker against Shawn Michaels and Triple H. Given the match was geared around the shocking return of Michaels to the ring, it was Crown Jewel’s main event. The DX duo won the match and we have yet to see Kane, The Undertaker or HBK since.