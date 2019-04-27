Kane Talks Possible Return To WWE, Role as Mayor

Could the Mayor of Knox County, Tennessee make a return to the wrestling ring in the future?

Kane recently told WWE’s production team to never say never concerning an eventual return. For the time being, though, the former multiple time WWE title holder is retired and enjoying his new role in politics.

“There’s a saying in WWE to never say never,” Kane said. “Again, I love to perform. That last match as the Brothers Of Destruction against D-Generation X, two legendary teams. Two mythical teams. It didn’t turn out the way that The Undertaker and I wanted it to turn out. So never say never, maybe I’ll get back out there at some point.”

The WWE production team highlighted the former wrestling star in a new video on their YouTube channel. From the sounds of it, Kane is very much enjoying his new role and having a positive impact on his community.

Kane last wrestled for WWE at the Saudi Arabian show titled Crown Jewel last fall. That match, and the show as a whole, was heavily scrutinized by the media after WWE continued on with the event despite the Saudi government’s alleged role in the murder of Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

The participation by the Knox County Mayor in the event netted the town a generous payout from WWE, however. WWE donated $100,000 to the Knoxville (TN) Public Safety Foundation in exchange for Kane’s participation at the event.

