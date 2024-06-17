Kanye West Performs at Alexander Wang's Wrestling Themed Event: Watch

Wrestling has taken over the world of pop culture over the last few decades with many celebrities collaborating with promotions like WWE, AEW, and TNA. Now, other companies are looking to take advantage of the hold that wrestling has on the pop culture zeitgeist, bringing in many current high-profile performers. A few weeks ago, singer/rapper Saweetie made a surprise appearance at a recent Sukeban event in LOs Angeles. Then WWE got ahold of the chart-topping female rapper Sexxy Red, who recently hosted WWE NXT Battleground.

Strangely, Kanye West has now joined in on things, making a surprise appearance to perform "TALKING" with Ty Dolla $ign at Wangmania in Tokyo. The event, which also had other live performances, took place in Japan and was hosted by fashion designer Alexander Wang. TJPW stars Miyu Yamashita and Mizuki as well as freelancers Yuki Kamifuku and Nao Kakuta. West appeared casual in an all white sweatsuit as he energetically bounced around the ring.

Though it's unlikely, West wouldn't be the first celebrity to step in the ring. Over the last few years Action Bronson, Bad Bunny, and Stephen Amell have appeared in AEW and WWE, respectively. Outside of celebrity appearances, many companies are or are looking to working with promotions all around the world.

Check out the performance below...

The appearance has caught the attention of many wrestling fans and wrestlers themselves, all putting their name in the hat to potentially go head-to-head with the award-winning rapper. AEW's Max Caster, a rapper in his own right, tagged AEW President Tony Khan to request a match between The Acclaimed and West against The Elite. Caster wrote, "Acclaimed, Billy Gunn, and Ye vs the Elite. @TonyKhan book this please!"

Since the regime change, WWE has really embraced working with companies all around the world. They've been looking to have a larger presence in Japan which may be in the works as they build a relationship with Marigold, Pro Wrestling NOAH and AJPW. WWE has also been working with companies within the United States, including TNA. An NXT star recently crossed the line into TNA, making it their first wrestling appearance outside of WWE. A recent report from Lucha Libre Online indicates that WWE may also be trying to strengthen partnerships in Puerto Rico and Mexico, where some of the greatest Lucha stars have been born.

Stay tuned to Comicbook for all the latest news on wrestling.