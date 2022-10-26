Katana Chance and Kayden Carter Retain Women's WWE NXT Tag Team Titles After Surprising Twist

Katana Chance and Kayden Carter put their WWE NXT Women's Tag Team Championships on the line tonight against the more recent but lethal team of Nikkita Lyons and Zoey Stark. Stark and Lyons had a lot of confidence coming into this match, and at one point during the match, Stark actually pinned Chance for the win. While they were being celebrated as new Champions, however, the head referee revealed there had been a missed tag, so the match was restarted. Lyons almost won the Titles again for the team, but Chance intervened and helped set up the tag team combo on Lyons that ended with Chance hitting a splash and getting the pin and the win, retaining their Tag Team Championships.

Lyons knocked out the splits against Carter, and then Lyons push Carter into their corner and tagged in Stark, who went for the cover but Carter kicked out. Carter was able to push Stark off and tag in Chance, who went on a tear and knocked Stark down hard to the mat before going for the cover but Stark kicked out. Stark was able to come back and tag in Lyons, who held Chance up on her shoulder for quite some time.

Lyons continued to put pressure on Chance's back and neck, and after a minute Chance tagged in Carter, but she was soon trying to get out of an ankle hold. She tagged in Chance and then they hit double dropkicks on Lyons, knocking her out to the floor. They knocked Stark out as well, but then they jumped and were caught in mid-air by Lyons and Stark, who made them pay by slamming them down on the ground.

Back in the ring a bit later and Chance jumped towards Lyons and was caught again, and this time she slammed her down into a cover. Chance made the low-key tag to Carter and knocked Lyons into the corner, but Stark protected Lyons by putting herself in front of Carter's kick. Carter came back with another charge and hit Lyons and then she connected on another big move on Lyons. Chance hit a splash but Stark pushed Carter into the cover attempt to break it up.

Lyons finally got to Stark and she lifted Chance and slammed her towards the turnbuckle and then brought her down on the mat in the opposite direction. Chance reversed into a cover but Stark kicked out. Stark went for another cover and this time she got it, and they were crowned Champions. That didn't stick though, as the head referee spotted that Chance had tagged Carter, and so they restarted the match.

Everyone was fighting in the ring and then Stark was up top, and Chance went up top and hit a Spanish Fly but Stark kicked out. Carter tagged in and hit a suplex on Carter before crawling to Lyons. She tagged Lyons, who knocked Chance off the apron. Then Lyons hit her finisher and covered Carter only for Chance to dropkick her in the back to break it up.

Lyons then went to slam Carter down but she hit twin super kicks and Chance went up and hit the wild splash, and that was it. Chance and Carter have retained their NXT Women's Tag Team Championships.

What did you think of the match? Let us know in the comments or as always you can talk all things wrestling with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!