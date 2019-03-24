Huge Title Match Finalized For G1 Supercard at Madison Square Garden

The main event for G1 Supercard at Madison Square Garden on April 6th has been finalized.

Kazuchika Okada will challenge IWGP Heavyweight Champion Jay White for the title at the big event being co-promoted by Ring of Honor Wrestling and New Japan Pro Wrestling. It is the first time a non-WWE pro wrestling company has run MSG in decades.

Okada earned the title shot early Sunday morning (North American time) when he won this year’s New Japan Cup. Okada defeated Sanada in the finals of the tournament.

Okada vs. White was largely expected to be the championship match, though it was yet to be finalized until the end of the New Japan Cup. Okada has been one of NJPW’s top names over the last couple of years so it makes sense to have him in the main event of such a huge show. He and White have had two previous encounters. They fought in the finals of last year’s G1 Climax Tournament, as well as at WrestleKingdom 13 back in January. White was victorious in both matches.

The updated card for G1 Supercard is as follows:

IWGP Heavyweight Championship Match

Jay White (c) vs. Kazuchika Okada

Jay Lethal (c) vs. “The Villain” Marty Scurll vs. Matt Taven * Taiji Ishimori (c) vs. Bandido vs. Dragon Lee

ROH World Tag Team Champions PCO and Brody King vs. IWGP Tag Team Champions Guerrillas of Destiny

Bully Ray’s New York Street Fight Open Challenge

Pre-show Honor Rumble

The event will be broadcast on both traditional PPV, as well as online via Ring of Honor’s streaming service (Honor Club) and the FITE TV app.