Keith Lee Says New AEW Look is Middle Finger to Places and People Who Tell You What You Need to Look Like

The Limitless One Keith Lee recently made his triumphant return to AEW, picking up where he left off in his feud with former Tag Team partner Swerve Strickland. With that return, he also debuted a new natural grey hair look, and since that initial return he's continued to evolve things, adding robes and capes to the equation. In a new interview with Fightful's Grapsody podcast, Lee explained that new look, saying that part of it is "a giant middle finger to society" as well as companies and people that tell you what you need to look like.

"This is definitely the same Keith Lee that left, alright? The Keith Lee that left is actually not the entirety of what Keith Lee is. I think that what inspired that look or return and all of that, I think in my previous interview the exact terminology I used was, 'A giant middle finger to society and a lot of companies that want you need to look like, a lot of people that tell you what you need to look like.' Instead I decided to say, 'Okay, here's reality'," Lee said.

"I've actually made statements about this in the past. I saw my first grey hairs at sixteen, which means they were coming in long before that, right? I want people to be comfortable with who they are," Lee said.

"Now, don't get me wrong, I want people to be their best versions of themselves. But not at the expense of their natural looks. While I want people to take care of themselves physically and do what they can to adhere to their health, things of that sort, I'm going to be the trendsetter that says, 'Okay, naturally grey hair, white hair, however you view it, I'm going to be the one who sets it off.' Because I am who I am and I don't really care what people say or think about me, I am going to be successful doing this," Lee said. "I'm going to change the game once again. That's what I always do. That's really what it's about."

Lee recently teamed with Dustin Rhodes and got people talking with the hooded cape. Fans definitely want to see Lee finally get Strickland one on one for a true end to their feud. That won't happen at Revolution, but perhaps it will finally take place at the next AEW pay-per-view. In the meantime, here's the current card for AEW Revolution:

AEW World Heavyweight Championship 60-Minute Iron Man Match: MJF (C) vs Bryan Danielson

AEW Women's World Championship Match: Jamie Hayter (C) vs Saraya vs Ruby Soho

AEW World Tag Team Championship Match: Gunns (C) vs The Acclaimed vs Jay Lethal and Jeff Jarrett vs Orange Cassidy and Danhausen

TNT Championship Match: Samoa Joe (C) vs Wardlow

AEW World Trios Championship Match: The Elite (C) vs House of Black

Texas Death Match: Jon Moxley vs Hangman Page

Ricky Starks vs Chris Jericho (JAS banned from ringside)

