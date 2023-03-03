Tony Khan Teases More Major Announcements that are 'Important to AEW and Our Fans'

AEW Revolution is almost here, but AEW President Tony Khan isn't waiting until the pay-per-view to tease some big things for the rest of the year. Tonight's Rampage isn't expected to feature any big additions to Sunday's card, but in his tweet promoting the upcoming episode, Khan teased that some big things are in store for fans throughout the year, adding that there are several major announcements coming soon that "are important to AEW & our fans." You can find Khan's post below.

On Twitter Khan wrote "This is one of the best weekends of the year: AEW Revolution, Sunday in San Francisco + Friday Night #AEWRampage & then Countdown to Revolution TONIGHT on TNT! 2023 will be the biggest year yet for AEW, I have major announcements coming soon that are important to AEW & our fans!"

This is one of the best weekends of the year:

AEW Revolution, Sunday in San Francisco +

Friday Night #AEWRampage & then Countdown to Revolution TONIGHT on TNT!



2023 will be the biggest year yet for AEW, I have major announcements coming soon that are important to AEW & our fans! — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) March 3, 2023

What those announcements are remain to be seen, but one of the things many fans have wanted is a streaming deal. Fans would love to see AEW programming available through more than just live TV, so perhaps that is what Khan is teasing. That said, there are plenty of other things that fans would love to see as well, so we'll have to wait and see what Khan has up his sleeve next.

The previous announcement revealed by Khan was AEW: All Access, a new unscripted series that will air on TBS. It's set to appear sometime this month and will follow some of the company's biggest stars and the rivalries made along the way. Fans will get all sorts of behind-the-scenes looks at AEW and the biggest events of the year, and Khan couldn't be more excited to provide another avenue for fans to get to know the talent of AEW.

"We're always looking for new ways to engage with fans and give them unique access to our incredible talent," Khan said. "With the new 'AEW: All Access' series, they'll have a chance to peek behind the curtain and into the lives of their favorite wrestlers like never before. To show the human side of some of these larger-than-life figures will give fans a rare perspective about who these wrestlers are when the cameras aren't typically on."

"AEW has such an amazingly loyal and dedicated fan base that brings in more than 4 million viewers to TBS every Wednesday night," added Jason Sarlanis, president of Turner Networks, ID, & HLN, linear and streaming. "With 'All Access,' we are bringing that incredible audience a whole new way to experience the wrestling universe they love. We have a powerful partnership with Tony Khan and AEW. With this new series we are expanding the franchise in a way that invites viewers inside the world of wrestling like never before."

What do you want to see from AEW next? Let us know in the comments and as always you can talk all things wrestling with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!