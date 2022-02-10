Keith Lee Thanks Fans For Welcoming Him to AEW

Last night Tony Khan delivered on his promise of a major AEW signing during Dynamite after Keith Lee emerged and walked his way to the ring. With some thumping music in tow, Lee took on Isiah Kassidy (one half of Private Party), and threw him clear across the ring with his opening move. It made quite the statement, as did the huge response Lee received when he walked down the ramp. It’s been a surreal journey to this point, but Lee couldn’t be more thankful for how he was welcomed into AEW, and he took to social media to share a thank you with the fans.

Lee wrote “We got a lot of work to do still. But I more than appreciate the warm welcome back. The person with the sign that had the same silhouette that’s on the front of my hoodie…. thank you. Touched my soul. And with sad family times hopefully behind me….let’s grind. #ForwardMarch”

https://twitter.com/RealKeithLee/status/1491824517953601538?s=20&t=umTWTJWqN2gf2W5tiT-Kaw

Lee was in top form in his first AEW match, and you could tell he was having a ball. Fans ate it up too, and he showcased during that brief match what everyone’s been saying about him all throughout his time in NXT and WWE. In fact, this was a reminder of just how great Lee was during his time on the Black and Gold brand, and while his Raw run was disappointing, his AEW run is already off to a hot start.

Lee instantly brings a new powerhouse to the Men’s division, but he’s quick and versatile enough to go at it with wrestlers of all different styles. There’s a little bit of everything in AEW at the moment, so he should have no problem finding compelling match-ups on the roster.

Granted, it would be hard to imagine Lee not being somewhere surrounding the title scene soon, especially for that TNT Championship that Andrade El Idolo and Darby Allin are circling, which is currently held by Sammy Gueverra. He could also pop up in the AEW World Championship scene soon, though hopefully future matches include a reunion with Adam Cole, as the two produced some epic matches (and one insane spot) during their NXT days.

