Kenny Omega Says News About an AEW Video Game Coming Soon

All Elite Wrestling executive vice president and star wrestler Kenny Omega hosted a Q&A session on his Twitter account on Thursday, and given his status as a well-known gamer the former world champion was asked numerous times about AEW launching its own video game. Throughout 2019 Omega, The Young Bucks and Cody Rhodes all teased that a video game would be coming soon, leading to speculation that the promotion would be working with developer Syn Sophia (formerly known as AKI, which developed classic wrestling games like No Mercy and the two WCW vs. nWo games).

Coming (hopefully) soon! — Kenny Omega (@KennyOmegamanX) January 9, 2020

We can allllllmost talk a little about it — Kenny Omega (@KennyOmegamanX) January 9, 2020

Omega also answered a few gaming-related questions.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Apex, darkside chronicles (PS3), Teppen, FF4 (PS1) — Kenny Omega (@KennyOmegamanX) January 9, 2020

Earthbound/Mother 2 — Kenny Omega (@KennyOmegamanX) January 9, 2020

Maybe Mario Odyssey or Breath Of the Wild — Kenny Omega (@KennyOmegamanX) January 9, 2020

RE3 remake — Kenny Omega (@KennyOmegamanX) January 9, 2020

Rhodes first teased the idea of the AEW game having a retro feel way back in January 2019.

Classics. It would be cool to see a use of this game engine again, but with a modern roster. https://t.co/CqZahwldO0 — Cody Rhodes (@CodyRhodes) January 18, 2019

“I can’t say much,” Rhodes then said in an interview with Wrestling with Mazique, “but what I will say is that it is the game people have been asking for. It’s the game we’ve been hinting at.”

Since AEW’s launched, Omega has struggled somewhat to return the same heights he reached in New Japan Pro Wrestling as IWGP Heavyweight Champion. He lost to Chris Jericho at the inaugural Double or Nothing pay-per-view, lost to PAC at All Out and lost to Jon Moxley in a grueling unsanctioned match at Full Gear. Lately he’s been teaming with “Hangman” Adam Page, and together the two beat Pentagon Jr. and Rey Fenix on this week’s AEW Dynamite. Omega addressed the fact that he had taken a step back during the Q&A.

I lived out mostly all of my dreams during the last run I had and now a big part of my current dream is seeing a new generation thrive — Kenny Omega (@KennyOmegamanX) January 9, 2020

AEW’s next pay-per-view, Revolution, takes place on Feb. 29 at the Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois.