Kenny Omega Reveals Hopeful Plans For His AEW Return Match: Opponent, Date, Location

AEW's Best Bout Machine has been shelved for nearly a year. Kenny Omega stepped away from the ring in December 2023 after being diagnosed with diverticulitis, an inflammatory condition within the intestine that can be fatal if not treated promptly and properly. This past May, Omega made a one-off appearance on AEW Dynamite to provide an update on his condition and recovery, revealing that his stomach is effectively a ticking time bomb moving forward but he has full intention to get back in the ring. Omega underwent successful surgery at some point over the summer. The surgery claimed some of his abdominal strength.

Despite the setbacks, Omega has been pushing for an in-ring return. Recent social media posts have showcased Omega training alongside longtime tag partner Kota Ibushi.

Kenny Omega Names Ideal Match, Location For Comeback

(Photo: AEW)

The Cleaner wants to mend fences with an old rival to burn bridges with career-long friends for his comeback match.

Speaking to NJPW, Kenny Omega revealed that he is looking at teaming with NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 13 opponent Hiroshi Tanahashi to face former The Elite stablemates The Young Bucks in his return.

"If I can come back, I do want to face the Bucks. I want revenge, but more importantly, I want to do it the right way. The first time Tanahashi and I wrestled, it was for the belt, and then in 2019 it was a lot on the line for the both of us. Now, with the two of us aligned, next time we wrestle, I'd want to do it together," Omega said. "I've been a bad guy for a lot of my time, especially in AEW. I cheated to win the AEW title. I don't want that to be the memory of myself that stays with young fans. If Tanahashi and I meet in that ring again, I'd want to do it as his partner."

The last Omega was seen on AEW programming, he was being stretchered out of his hometown arena after Matt and Nick Jackson led an attack on him.

"First priority is making my return," Omega continued. "If they cleared me tomorrow, I would be back in the ring. There's a lot I don't know right now, but I'd absolutely love to be on a stage like Wrestle Dynasty."

Wrestle Dynasty is a first of its kind cross-promotional event coming in January, uniting wrestlers from AEW, New Japan Pro Wrestling, CMLL, Stardom, and Ring of Honor on one card. The event will take place inside the Tokyo Dome. Prior to AEW, Omega spent over a decade in NJPW, often competing at the company's signature Wrestle Kingdom show every January in that same venue. He last wrestled a Tokyo Dome match in January 2023 when he defeated Will Ospreay to win the IWGP United States Title at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17.