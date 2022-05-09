Kenny Omega Gives His Thoughts on a Dream Match With Roman Reigns

✖

Kenny Omega took to Twitter late Sunday night after noticing that he was trending despite having been out of action for months. Noticing that it was due to wrestling fans bickering about who was better between himself and Roman Reigns in the ring, "The Cleaner" wrote, "Umm, why am I trending? I've done nothing but get sliced up and struggle through rehab all this year. *checks timeline* Oh, I see. We're still doing that comparing thing every show..." When a fan replied saying that Reigns couldn't last five minutes with Omega, the former AEW World Champion decided to compliment "The Tribal Chief."

"I'm sure he could. He's their top guy for a reason and works hard to be that guy. I think the match would surprise a lot of people," Omega said.

Omega dropped the AEW World Championship to Hangman Page at Full Gear last November, then stepped away from in-ring competition in order to undergo surgery to recover from a number of surgeries. Meanwhile, Reigns closed out WrestleMania Backlash on Sunday night by winning a six-man tag team match against RK-Bro and Drew McIntyre alongside The Usos. He then uploaded a video to social media addressing his WWE future.

"What's on my brain right now, what's got your Tribal Chief in here {his heart] right now is, what if that's the last six-man tag you ever see the Bloodline do? I believe, when it comes to TV and it being broadcast for the entire world, that's only the second one. Y'all are freaking out right now," Reigns said. "Don't worry, the Tribal Chief loves you. I'm not going anywhere. Unless I am, who knows? What if that's the last one? There is so much riding on us. We have all the titles, we're the very best at what we do... What if that's the last time you see us do what nobody can do? That's the island of relevancy right there, people. It's not a gimmick, were' not just putting this on shirts. This is as real as it gets. Anybody that sits at the table, anybody that tries to step up, anybody that is near us, they automatically become better. You've been seeing this. The proof is in. Whether you like it or not, you love it. And we know you respect it because you acknowledge it everywhere you go. But think about that, if that's the last one, we already know you're going to miss us. We're the greatest to ever do it. It's because we're the Bloodline. And we the Ones."