Kenny Omega Says Locker Room Is 'Afraid' Of Infamous AEW Critic

Former All Elite Wrestling World Champion Kenny Omega has been away from in-ring competition since losing his title to 'Hangman' Adam Page last November, but the Best Bout Machine remains active on social media. Recently, Omega has made numerous appearances on CEOGaming's Twitch channel, where he's offered insight into his recovery process, updates on his professional wrestling future, and details on AEW's upcoming console video game. While playing Street Fighter V on his latest CEOGaming stream, Omega spoke about longtime AEW critic Jim Cornette. As a former manager, color commentator, and promoter within the wrestling world, Cornette is no stranger to the squared circle, but his polarizing opinions have often clashed with the new generation.

While the two have traded venomous barbs on social media before, Omega now believes Cornette's criticisms are no longer genuine.

"I think Jim Cornette has backed himself up into a corner where, now, he's found this group of extremely pathetic human beings who have no other thing to aspire to become, or no one to base their life off of, no one to listen to, no one to adhere to their commands," Omega said on CEOGaming's Twitch. "And so, when it became a character that he could play as though he was still traveling up and down the strip in the indies, like back in the old days, now he's got this group of people hanging off his every word. And all he has to do is sit and talk on a podcast with some other guy.

"When he realized he could make money by delivering hateful speech, he backed himself into a corner," Omega continued. "And now, if he wants to make rent, if he wants to buy his fancy McDonald's double cheeseburger meal, he has to talk about the things that are going to get attention and a lot of the time, that's going to be yours truly."

Cornette's criticisms are geared towards modern wrestling as a whole. The former Midnight Express manager has bashed the over-emphasis on high-flying moves, accused promotions of lacking in storytelling, and lambasted the size of numerous wrestlers. Omega noted that Cornette's opinions are not inconsequential, as he sees them affecting the AEW locker room.

"That seeps into our locker room too. Yeah, it does," Omega said. "Everyone is so afraid of the f--king cult of Cornette army and people that have like, you know, anti-AEW sites that they want to be — they want to do whatever the f--k they can to stay safe."

Omega is currently out of action with a torn labrum in his shoulder, a hernia, and numerous knee issues. There is no timetable for his return.

