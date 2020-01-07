Photos: Kevin Nash Shows Off Radical Transformation Since Retiring

Kevin Nash took to Twitter to discuss his retirement on Monday, revealing the long road to recovery he had been on since initially tearing his knee in 1986, working on the injured leg for decades and finally getting a knee replacement. Nash wrote, “How after wrestling once in 2 years as a favor is it news I’m retired? I had a knee replacement and stem cell therapy to heal my wounds. Now I’m in the best physical shape as far as function than I’ve been since 1986 when I destroyed my right knee. I worked 29 years on one leg.”

He then took to Twitter on Tuesday to show just how badly damaged his knee was, and the incredible physical transformation he’s undergone in the past couple of years.

The reason I retired was I was deformed and basically crippled. This knee replacement and 2 years of rehab and training has been brutal. Just get my hips to realign was incredibly painful. To the haters fuck off To those that have championed my recovery I send my thanks and love. pic.twitter.com/NHNqrc6MFB — Kevin Nash (@RealKevinNash) January 7, 2020

Nash’s last WWE match took place in 2014 when he took part in that year’s Royal Rumble. He attempted to mount a full comeback in 2011 for a program involving CM Punk, but that program was scrapped. His last singles match with the company took place at the 2012 TLC pay-per-view, where he lost to Triple H in a Suspended Sledgehammer match. The man formerly known as Diesel then worked sparingly on the independent scene up until August 2018.

Back in October Nash wound up in a Twitter feud with Bret Hart over some old history regarding The Kliq. Hart claimed during an interview with Inside The Ropes that he was once offered a spot as the “Head of The Kliq,” which consisted of Triple H, Shawn Michaels, Kevin Nash, Scott Hall and Sean Waltman. Nash didn’t buy that claim.

“F—ing new to me. I was the only one he got along with,” Nash wrote.

This led to a sarcastic interaction between Nash and Waltman, which culminated in the former WWF Champion writing “Bret told me the screwjob was a work.”

Hart responded during another Inside The Ropes interview by saying “What I said last night in Belfast is absolutely true and Kevin Nash can go to hell.”