Watch: Braun Strowman Shoves Kevin Owens off the Stage Inside a Portable Toilet

Kevin Owens was embarrassed by Braun Strowman once again on Monday Night Raw this week. Only this time he was the one getting flipped instead of his car.

Owens and Strowman were booked for a match in the main event of the show, but Owens sprinted backstage just as the bell rang. He tried to get inside his car parked outside the arena but forgot to grab his keys. After failing to find another hiding spot, he decided to duck into a nearby portable toilet.

Strowman eventually caught up and discovered where Owens was hiding. He grabbed a nearby roll of duct tape and wrapped it around the toilet a few times so Owens couldn’t get out. He then grabbed the ropes underneath the toilet and dragged it all the way back into the arean and up to the top of the entrance ramp.

Finally after backing up a good 10 feet, Strowman charged at the portable toilet, driving it off the stage and onto its side as the crowd chanted “Holy s—.”

Owens was pulled out by the medical team and covered in blue liquid deodorizer. The commentary team, oddly enough, made no mention of what else Owens might be covered in that came from that toilet.

Strowman was officially declared the winner of the match via count out to close out the evening.

The feud between Owens and the current Money in the Bank holder goes back a few weeks to the Raw before the Money in the Bank pay-per-view when Owens put Strowman through the announcers’ table with a frog splash off a ladder.

At Money in the Bank, Strowman returned the favor by tossing Owens off a 15-foot ladder through the same table, then went on to retrieve the briefcase for a title shot.

In an attempt to suck up to Strowman, Owens came out on Raw the next night offering to be Strowman’s friend. The attempt failed, and the former Universal Champion was given a Running Powerslam for his troubles.

Then on the June 25 episode of Raw, Strowman took things a step further by flipping Owens car upside down while he was still in the arena.

Given there interactions, its likely the two will face off in a real match at the upcoming Extreme Rules pay-per-view on July 15 at the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Recent rumors indicate the match will have a Steel Cage stipulation.