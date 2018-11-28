WWE’s Kevin Owens Wants to Hurt Elton John

With a double knee surgery keeping him on the sidelines, Kevin Owens is making the most of his free time. However, his latest attempt at fun was ruined after Elton John canceled a concert, leaving Owens ready to fight the 71-year-old icon.

An ear infection caused Sir Elton to canceled Tuesday night’s concert in Orlando, FL. According to Owens, that news came after a 25-minute delay, and the former Universal Champion did not feel like being understanding.

“Hey, @eltonofficial, nobody ruins my wife and I’s date night except me! You, me…WrestleMania. I’ve fought men in their 70’s before, I can do it again! #KOvsElton #KOMania4,” wrote Owens.

Owens was, of course, alluding to his brutal attack on his 72-year-old boss Vince McMahon last fall. After a headbutt opened up McMahon, Owens squashed him with a decimating frog splash. Apparently, Sir Elton is in store for a similar fate.

Heartbroken, KO went after John one more time, declaring that he was done celebrating John’s music with gaudy glasses.

“The last time I wore red heart-shaped glasses for another man before tonight was on January 12, 1996 at the Montreal Forum. I was 11 years old. It was for Shawn Michaels!

I’m never wearing red heart-shaped glasses for another man again! @eltonofficial,” he wrote.

John’s ear infection will likely keep him from making the WrestleMania 35 date, but Owens knee issues could be solved by then. A dual surgery in October has the first chunk of 2019 in doubt for Owens, but there’s hope he’s back in time by April’s WM 35. Well keep you updated on his health and if he ever decides to attack Elton John.