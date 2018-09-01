Kevin Owens Has a Big Match in Mind for WrestleMania 35

Next year’s WrestleMania will be held at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey and Kevin Owens is already thinking up a match for the big show seven months away.

In a recent interview conducted just prior to SummerSlam with CBS Sports, the currently AWOL Owens spoke about his dream opponent for WrestleMania 35. He says if the booking was left to him, there’s one man who he would face.

“There’s so many guys I wish I could wrestle, but if it was up to me, whatever I would do would lead to me and Finn Bálor at WrestleMania next year, because he and I came to WWE the exact same time,” Owens said. “We didn’t know each other before we got there. We became pretty close pretty quickly when we did get to the NXT Performance Center. He’s been my best friend ever since, so I’d love to share the ring with him on that stage in WrestleMania.”

Owens continued, “I love wrestling him and as far as I know he feels the same way. I think we put on really entertaining matches that are very good. We had a match in Japan a few years ago that I still think was one of my best ones in WWE. So, I think we mesh pretty well.”

Owens “quit” WWE during RAW this past week, frustrated over his inability to defeat Seth Rollins. Owens is also coming off of a match where he lost handily and quickly to Braun Strowman at SummerSlam.

Two years ago, Owens was the WWE Universal Champion. Since that time, he’s continued to be one of WWE’s best performers, engaging in memorable storylines with Chris Jericho and Sami Zayn. However, his most recent story involved forming a team with Zayn, and with Zayn’s recent injury and long term absence from WWE, it left Owens in need of some new direction.

Owens has gone the extra mile in selling his current absence from WWE, especially when it comes to his social media page. However, he will of course return eventually, but when that will actually be is somewhat of a mystery. Some reports have Owens returning to the SmackDown brand while other reports indicate he could be out until Zayn returns.

The WWE product is always better when Owens is part of it, and a match-up between he and Balor next year at WrestleMania sounds spectacular to us.