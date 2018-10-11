Kevin Owens’ Knee Surgery Could Cost Him Rest of 2018

Earlier this week, news broke that Kevin Owens was headed to WWE’s disabled list due to a knee injury. While the details are still limited, it looks like the former Universal Champion is set to miss a chunk of time.

According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, knee surgery could cost Owens anywhere from four to eight months. The wide range is due to the fact that WWE’s medical em is unsure how bad the damage to Owen’s knee actually is. There is a possibility the surgery will be minimal, allowing Ownes to be back closer to four months. However, per the Observer, there is a chance that Owen’s knee injury is significant but that won’t be known until he’s on the operating table. If the damage is abundant, Owens will miss closer to eight months.

KO has apparently been working through the knee injury for quite some time. So when Bobby Lashley spent 10 minutes mangling Owens’ lower extremities, it was designed to write Ownes off of TV. While nothing is official it also looked like that attack was used to turn KO into a babyface. So when he does come back, whether it’s before or after WrestleMania, he may be a much different character.

This story is developing…