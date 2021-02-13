Kevin Owens Still Wants To Jump Off The Pirate Ship In Tampa

It has been well publicized that Kevin Owens had a goal of jumping off the pirate ship at Tampa's Raymond James Stadium last year during WrestleMania. During a WWE Network documentary, Owens talked about going to the stadium and immediately realizing it was something that he had to do. However, WWE was forced to move the show last year due to COVID-19 and Owens ended up substituting jumping off a WrestleMania sign inside the WWE Performance Center.

This year, WrestleMania will emanate from Raymond James Stadium and Owens told Ryan Satin of FOX that he hasn't abandoned hope of jumping off the pirate ship.

“No, I want to do it. I can’t promise people that I’m going to do it because, you know, circumstances and whatever,” he said. “But, I can promise everybody that I’m gonna try as much as possible to do it. I’ll do my best. I’ll annoy anybody I can. I will get into anyone’s ear I possibly can. I will literally do everything in my power to get to the point where I can jump off that ship.

“But, even climbing up the ship, like, it’s already ready in my head. How I’m going to get up there, everything. I studied it. I did my research before I made that claim last year. So, I’m ready for it this year.”

Owens' match for WrestleMania 37 has yet to be determined. He will take place in SmackDown's Elimination Chamber match next weekend.

